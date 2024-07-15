From Russia to Ford Foundation: The Confusing Sponsors of Kenya’s Protests

Blogger Pauline Njoroge has raised concern over the governemnt’s conflicting statements on the sponsors of the anti-government protests.

In a statement via X on Monday, July 15, Njoroge noted that the Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had alleged that the protests are funded by Russia while state allied blogger accused a section of Mt Kenya billionaires.

She argued that President Ruto’s recent claims that the demonstrations are being funded by the US-based Ford Foundation raise questions about the sudden shift in narrative.

“The Government spokesperson told us that the anti-Finance Bill, and anti-bad governance protests were sponsored by Russia. Government bloggers on the other hand told us that they were sponsored by Mt. Kenya billionaires. President Ruto has now told us that the protests were sponsored by the Ford Foundation,” said Njoroge.

The renowned digital strategist noted that the Ford Foundation is ideologically aligned with the Democratic Party in the US which is led by President Joe Biden.

She highlighted President Ruto’s recent visit to the US where he visited the Carter Center which is hugely supported by the Ford Foundation, and in his speech waxed lyrical on democracy.

Njoroge wondered when the Ford Foundation turned against President Ruto who has been spending much time with them.

“During his meeting with VP Kamala Harris that focused on Digital Inclusion, Ford Foundation was mentioned as one of the organizations that has supported Kenya in driving digital inclusion. Ruto and his delegation clapped in appreciation. At which point did the Ford Foundation and its allies turn against Ruto, who has spent more time in the last two years out there with them than he has spent with us here?” she posed.

Njoroge called for a more coherent and consistent narrative from the President and his team, saying inconsistency undermines credibility and creates confusion.

“The president, his inner circle, and his communication team need to sit and agree on a single, coordinated narrative. Even if it’s propaganda, can they give us quality and consistent propaganda,” She added.

Also Read: President Ruto Accuses Ford Foundation Of Sponsoring Protests In Kenya