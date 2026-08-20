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FSANP Accuses NuPEA of Intimidation and ‘Sham’ Consultations Over Siaya Nuclear Plant

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Friends of Siaya Anti-Nuclear Plant (FSANP) has accused the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) of conducting what it describes as a ‘sham’ stakeholder consultation process over the proposed nuclear power plant in Siaya County.

In a statement sent to the newsrooms on Thursday, August 2, FSANP alleged that NuPEA is conducting consultations on land acquisition despite the exact site of the proposed nuclear power plant yet to be identified.

The group also accused NuPEA of bringing participants from outside the affected communities to meetings while excluding residents who would be directly affected by the proposed project.

“NuPEA is currently conducting so-called consultations on “land acquisition” for a nuclear power plant whose exact site and location remain undetermined — a direct violation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines, which require clear site identification and rigorous, community-centered assessment before any engagement on land matters.

“In a blatant display of bad faith, NuPEA is bussing in rent-a-crowd participants from outside the immediate project-affected communities to populate these meetings, while genuine local residents — the people who will bear the direct burden of displacement, environmental risk, and generational harm — are deliberately shut out,” read the statement in part.

FSANP further accused NuPEA of using armed police officers to intimidate residents in Lenya Ka John and prevent communities from organizing or openly discussing the proposed nuclear project.

The group claimed the alleged intimidation of Siaya locals is aimed at ensuring the actual affected stakeholders are silenced.

“The use of armed police to intimidate project-affected communities is not governance; it is occupation.
These abuses are not happening in a vacuum. They are part of a systematic campaign of repression,” the statement read.

The group also raised concerns over the prosecution of community members arrested during previous protests, claiming that some were facing what it described as fabricated terrorism charges.

FSANP specifically cited the case of community organiser James Odhiambo Lawi and 17 others, who it alleged had been subjected to similar charges.

“Today, 20 August 2026, dozens of community members arrested during previous protests are due to appear in court on fabricated terrorism charges — the same bogus charges used to detain 61-year-old organizer James Odhiambo Lawi and seventeen others,” the group claimed.

FSANP accused NuPEA Chairperson Professor Larry Gumbe of making disparaging remarks about protesters and threatening human rights defenders.

The group called for Gumbe’s immediate resignation or removal and demanded an apology to Onyango, Lawi and residents of Siaya.

“We demand the immediate resignation or removal of Professor Larry Gumbe as NuPEA Chair, and a full public apology to Okakah Onyango, James Odhiambo Lawi, and the people of Siaya,” FSANP stated.

The group also demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all terrorism charges leveled against Lawi and other community members.

In addition, FSANP demanded the immediate suspension of all fake stakeholder consultations until the exact project site is identified, disclosed, and assessed in full compliance with IAEA guidelines.

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