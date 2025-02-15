Fuel Prices To Remain Unchanged- EPRA

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the period from February 15, 2025, to March 14, 2025.

In a statement on Friday, EPRA said that the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will continue to retail at Sh176.58, Sh167.068, and Sh151.39 per liter respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th February 2025 to 14th March 2025. In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” read the statement in part.

According to EPRA, the prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

The regulatory body noted that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 2.80%, moving from $611.69 per cubic metre in December 2024 to $628.80 per cubic metre in January 2025.

Diesel recorded a 4.20% rise, with its cost increasing from $644.10 to $671.14 per cubic metre over the same period.

On the other hand, Kerosene increased by 4.89% from $649.64 to $681.44 per cubic metre, over the same period.

During the last review in January, Epra increased the prices of fuel. Super petrol increased by Sh0.29 per litre, diesel at Sh2 per litre, and Sh3 per litre for kerosene.

