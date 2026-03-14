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Fuel Prices to Remain Unchanged – EPRA

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of a Fuel pump.

File image of a Fuel pump.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next one month.

In a statement on Saturday, March 14, EPRA said Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will continue retail at Ksh178.28, Ksh166.54, and Ksh152.78, respectively.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th March 2026 to 14th April 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA stated.

The authority noted that prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.

EPRA also mentioned that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 1.00% from US$576.34 per cubic metre in January 2026 to US$582.11 per cubic metre in February 2026.

Diesel increased by 8.46% from US$586.80 per cubic metre to US$636.45 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 6.79% from US$598.82 per cubic metre to US$639.48 per cubic metre over the same period.

“The Authority has considered vessels that were received and discharged between the 10th of February 2026 and the 9th March 2026.

“Most of these vessels are February-priced cargoes, and the effect of the situation in the Middle East has not had an effect on the prices yet,” EPRA added.

The announcement comes weeks after EPRA assured the public that the country’s fuel supply remains stable, citing the government-to-government fuel import agreement.

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