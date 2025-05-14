Fuel Prices To Remain Unchanged – EPRA Annpounces

The Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced fuel prices will remain unchanged in the next month.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 14, EPRA said prices from the last review will remain unchanged and are in force from May 15, 2025, to June 14, 2025.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th May 2025 to 14th June 2025.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged,” the statement read.

This means that motorists and consumers in Nairobi will continue to pay Ksh174.63 for a litre of Super Petrol, Ksh164.86 for Diesel, and Ksh148.99 for Kerosene.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 2.95 per cent from US$606.06 per cubic metre in March 2025 to US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025.

Diesel decreased by 6.62 per cent from US$636.75 per cubic metre to US$594.60 per cubic metre while kerosene decreased by 4.52 per cent from US$628.22 per cubic metre to US$599.84 per cubic metre.

In the last review, EPRA reduced pump prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene by Ksh1.95, Ksh2.20 and Ksh2.40 per litre, respectively.

The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

