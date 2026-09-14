Fuel Prices to Remain Unchanged for September–October Period – EPRA

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced the maximum fuel prices for the September-October period.

In a statement on Monday, September 14, EPRA said the prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene would remain unchanged for the period running from September 15 to October 14, 2026.

The regulator noted that the prices include Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the applicable tax laws and revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th September 2026 to 14th October 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged,” read the statement.

The average landed cost of Super Petrol declined by 7.87 per cent, from US$948.92 per cubic metre in July to US$874.26 per cubic metre in August.

However, diesel recorded an 11.86 per cent increase, rising from US$855.59 to US$957.05 per cubic metre. The landed cost of Kerosene also increased by 9.71 per cent, from US$915.01 to US$1,003.87 per cubic metre.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will continue retail at Kshs.214.03, Kshs.217.86 and Kshs.191.38 effective midnight for the next 30 days.

Meanwhile in Mombasa motorists will pay Ksh210.87 per liter for petrol, Ksh214.58 for diesel, and Ksh188.09 for kerosene during the period.