Fuel Prices To Remain Unchanged In Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged from August 15, 2024, to September 14, 2024.

Super petrol will continue retailing at Sh188.84, diesel at Sh171.60, and kerosene at Sh161.75 per litre in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, residents will purchase super petrol at Sh185.66, diesel at Sh168.43 and kerosene at Sh158.7.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from August 15, 2024, to September 14, 2024.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump price for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene remain unchanged,” EPRA said.

The regulatory authority noted that the prices are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

EPRA also noted that the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 1.06 per cent from US$716.03 per cubic metre in June 2024 to US$708.47 per cubic metre in July 2024 while that of Diesel increased by 1.62 per cent from US$682.73 per cubic metre to US$693.82 per cubic metre

Kerosene on the other hand increased by 1.87% from US$692.80 per cubic metre to US$705.74 per cubic metre.

Also Read: EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo To Chair The Global Energy Committee