Fuel Supply Disruption Looms as Independent Dealers Threaten to Suspend Purchases

Independent petroleum dealers in Kenya have threatened to suspend fuel purchases from oil marketing companies (OMCs) over alleged violations of government-regulated wholesale prices, warning that the dispute could trigger stock-outs and force petrol stations to shut down.

The Petroleum Outlets Association of Kenya (POAK) and the Kenya Independent Petroleum Dealers Association (KIPEDA) accused oil marketers of selling petroleum products to independent retailers above the maximum wholesale prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a joint statement issued on October 28, the associations said the alleged violations began when the new fuel prices took effect on October 15, leaving independent dealers struggling to obtain supplies at legally permitted rates.

“When the market opened on 15th October 2026, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) systematically defied the gazetted rates, selling petroleum products to independent dealers at prices significantly above the statutory maximum wholesale caps,” the statement read.

The associations said they had raised the matter with EPRA and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum through the State Department for Petroleum but accused the authorities of failing to enforce the regulations.

“Despite immediate escalations by POAK and KIPEDA to EPRA and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum (State Department for Petroleum), 12 days have elapsed without compliance or enforcement,” the statement further read.

Under EPRA’s October 14 pricing review, the maximum wholesale price in Nairobi was set at KSh211.80 per litre for super petrol, KSh212.60 for diesel and KSh204.79 for kerosene.

The corresponding maximum retail prices were KSh226.96 for super petrol, KSh227.76 for diesel and KSh219.87 for kerosene.

However, the dealers said some oil marketers had continued charging wholesale rates above the prescribed limits, squeezing their margins and making it difficult to operate without incurring losses.

“This non-compliance by OMCs has created an unsustainable margin squeeze, making it economically impossible for independent dealers to source products legally and serve the public fairly,” the statement noted.

The associations have advised independent petroleum operators nationwide to suspend purchases from suppliers charging above EPRA’s gazetted wholesale limits. They also want the regulator and the State Department for Petroleum to take action against companies found violating the rules.

The dealers warned that continued failure to resolve the dispute could lead to widespread fuel shortages and disrupt a significant part of the country’s fuel distribution network.

“We remain open to immediate constructive engagement with the Ministry and EPRA to resolve this bottleneck and restore market integrity,” the statement concluded.

The dispute comes amid higher fuel costs following EPRA’s latest monthly review, which raised Nairobi’s pump prices by KSh12.93 per litre for super petrol, KSh9.90 for diesel and KSh28.49 for kerosene.

The threat also adds pressure on the government to address concerns over fuel affordability and supply. The associations’ willingness to engage with the regulator leaves room for negotiations, but the risk of disruption remains if the wholesale pricing dispute is not resolved.