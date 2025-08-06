Gabriel Oguda Appointed to 5-Member Committee to Oversee Implementation of UDA-ODM MoU

President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga have constituted a 5-member team to oversee the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The committee comprises Gabriel Oguda, Fatuma Ibrahim, Kevin Kiarie, Gabriel Oguda and Javas Bigambo, with former Nominated Senator Agnes Zani being the chairperson of the team.

“Today, 6th August 2025, the Principals announce the formation of a five-member committee tasked with overseeing the implementation of the 10-Point Agenda,” Ruto and Raila said in a joint statement.

The committee will be fully funded and facilitated by both the UDA and ODM parties.

The team is tasked with undertaking inclusive and extensive consultations with members of the public and all relevant stakeholders to ensure the 10-point MOU between UDA and ODM is implemented.

“In executing its mandate under the guidance of the Principals, the Committee shall undertake inclusive and extensive consultations with members of the public and all relevant stakeholders, including the arms of Government, Government departments, independent commissions, civil society, religious institutions, and the private sector, to ensure that the implementation of the MoU is informed by diverse perspectives and addresses the needs and aspirations of all Kenyans,” the statement read in part.

The Committee will commence its work immediately and will submit progress reports to the Principals every two months, and to a joint Kenya Kwanza–ODM Parliamentary Group every quarter.

The Parliamentary Group will hold its first sitting on August 18, 2025. A final comprehensive report detailing the status of the MoU’s implementation will be released to the public on March 7, 2026, marking the first anniversary of its signing.