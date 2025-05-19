Connect with us

Business

Gachagua Accuses Ruto of Forest Land Grab

Rigathi Gachagua
KDRTV NEWS – Ngong Forest: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has today 19th May 2025, accused President William Ruto of orchestrating a shady luxury hotel development within the protected Ngong Forest. Speaking in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed Ruto is the mastermind behind a controversial five-acre eco-camp project, which he says is tied to profiteering off the nearby Talanta Hela Stadium.

He alleged that the same contractor building the stadium is also behind the hotel suggesting a coordinated plan backed by political power and public resources. “Mr. President, don’t go back to that forest. We will expose you again,” Gachagua warned, hinting at internal dissent and leaks from within Ruto’s own administration.

5 Acre Ngong Forest

5 Acre Ngong Forest

Outrage is mounting among environmentalists and citizens who see the hotel as a symbol of betrayal and land grabbing. The Green Belt Movement has demanded transparency, questioning how such a project made it into a protected forest.

Though the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) claimed the land is a glade and that approvals were granted, critics argue any form of development threatens Nairobi’s already vulnerable green spaces. Under pressure, KFS has since suspended the project but the damage to public trust is done.

For many, the scandal tarnishes Ruto’s promise of clean governance and environmental protection. If Gachagua’s claims hold water, this isn’t just a hotel it’s a smoking gun!

