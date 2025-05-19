Gachagua Accuses Ruto of Forest Land Grab

KDRTV NEWS – Ngong Forest: Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has today 19th May 2025, accused President William Ruto of orchestrating a shady luxury hotel development within the protected Ngong Forest. Speaking in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed Ruto is the mastermind behind a controversial five-acre eco-camp project, which he says is tied to profiteering off the nearby Talanta Hela Stadium.
