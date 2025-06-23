Gachagua Accuses Ruto Of Sponsoring Goons To Attack Him

The DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto, together with members of Parliament from Meru County, of organizing goons to attack him during his 3-day tour of the county.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at AIPCA St. Mary’s church in Buuri Constituency, Meru County, the former Deputy President has said that despite the president illegally removing him from office, and he has accepted his fate, the President continues to harass him, blocking him from attending church services.

Gachagua claimed Ruto used his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, to mobilize youths to stop his just-concluded Meru tour.

“Kindiki gave MPs Ksh 3 million to pay youths to chase us away and be hostile to us in Imenti. He also paid them to light a bonfire in Tuskys, but instead, the youth began chanting ‘one-term’,” he claimed.

The former DP also hit out at members of parliament from Meru for mobilizing youth to cause Mayhem and chaos during his visit to the region, while thanking the people of Meru for standing with him.

“They want us not to be allowed to step in Igembe; local legislators have been paid millions. The Tigania East MP even bought youth machetes and arrows to disrupt our rallies.”

Responding to claims that the opposition has no plan on how to move the country forward, Gachagua has said that the government is desperate and have resorted to using goons as the plans they had were shelved by the president.

Gachagua also said that Mt. Kenya hates betrayal, and the mountain left President Ruto the moment he betrayed the region, and the region is no longer supporting the president now and in the future.

Gachagua further clarified that he has no problem with the president investing in the county, saying that his main problem is that the only project ongoing in Meru is the construction of his hotel.