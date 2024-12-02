Gachagua Alleges Assasination Attempt Against Him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now claims there was an attempt to assassinate him during a chaotic funeral in Limuru, Kiambu County.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday, Gachagua said the attack was well-planned and that even his security detail had been withdrawn a week before.

The former DP linked the incident to rising tensions after he attended a Murang’a music concert, which turned chaotic after he was refused permission to speak.

Gachagua accused Kiambu MP John Kiragu of suspicious behavior, pointing out that he sat away from the VIP tent and was on his phone for most of the event.

“Peter Mwathi was shouted at when he talked. Heavily hooded masked guys came to our tent and removed the metal tent. They were armed with stones, others with sticks and they charged at me. Guys surrounded me and formed a human shield.” Gachagua stated.

”The events of Limuru are very sad, a carefully worked out scheme to take away my life was hatched and carried out. It started with the withdrawal of security officers around me,” he added.

Gachagua pointed out that he would have been injured had it not been for the young people who formed a protective shield around him.

“Two of my men laid on top of me to protect me. One of them was hit on the head with an iron bar and is still recovering in the hospital,” Gachagua stated.

Further, he alleged that police in unmarked Subarus blocked vehicles trying to leave the funeral. He also claimed that former MP Peter Mwathi and MCA Babirioni were abducted, driven to unknown locations, and abandoned.

