Gachagua Alleges Gov’ts Plan To Postpone 2027 Eelections

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the government is planning to cause chaos that could lead to the postponement of the 2027 General Elections.

Speaking on Sunday April 6, Gachagua said the government is intending to incite his supporters into turmoil to have an opportunity to push the country into chaos.

“I will not agree to be drawn into responding to violence because I can see that is what they are trying to do. They are trying to push me to react so that we can burn the country for them to have an opportunity to postpone the elections,” said Gachagua.

The former DP called on his supporters to remain calm and not to fall into the government’s trap.

“Stay calm, do not be provoked, and I know that they are trying to provoke me into conflict. I want our people to stay peaceful so that we do not burn our country,” he stated.

His remarks come after goons stormed the PCEA Kasarani East church, forcing his security detail to fire shots in the air.

The goons are said to have stormed the church, demanding cash payments from the former Deputy President.

However, Gachagua linked the goons to President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“Unfortunately, there are concerted efforts to curtail our freedom to move around the country and associate with like-minded people. I did not mind Ruto sending goons after me, but in church? Surely? What has happened to you, Mr. President?” Gachagua posed.

President William Ruto’s senior economic advisor Moses Kuria has also condemned the incident, terming it ungodly.

“This is utterly ungodly. Leave your backward and primitive political wars out of places of worship. Today was AIPCA Kenol reloaded. The lightning that will strike us is still loading. Pole sana Gachagua,” he said.

