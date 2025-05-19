Gachagua Alleges Plot By State to Poison Him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that the government had plotted to poison him on Sunday, May 18.

Speaking on Monday, May 19, Gachagua said he was in church when he received intelligence that a multi-agency security team had been ordered to use a ‘biological weapon’ against him.

The former DP alleged that the attack would have seen him brain-dead in 3 months.

Gachagua went on to allege the officers were reportedly under instructions to plant arms and weapons in his convoy to have grounds to apprehend him.

“At about 2:30 pm, we received further intelligence from the deployed patriotic officers who were not in agreement with the evil mission, that they had clear instructions to plant arms and weapons in our convoy to provide evidence to arrest us and get evidence that they could charge us with in court.

“After about 30 minutes, the killer squad was joined by their counterparts, who were highly trained in the use of biological weapons. Their instructions were to poison me through inhaled chemicals that would paralyse my brain within three months. This was the intent and the purpose of the whole operation,” Gachagua claimed.

The DCP Party leader said he was forced to use alternative routes as guided by deployed security personnel to escape the plot.

Gachagua further claimed that President William Ruto has directed that his security detail be disarmed.

“We have credible information that President Ruto has directed that my private security personnel be disarmed and be targeted for withdrawal of their licenses; this is to leave me vulnerable to allow room for goons to attack and kill me,” he added.

Gachagua has been on the spot following his recent remarks that the country could plunge into violence if the 2027 elections are rigged in favour of President Ruto.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech on Monday also said Gachagua and a section of MPs are set to be charged over the June 2024 protests.

“Gachagua and a few members of Parliament are about to be charged for what happened on 25 June last year. The invasion of parliament and the chaos after, the architect, includes Gachagua,” Koech stated.