Gachagua Announces Plan To Vie For Presidency in 2027

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will vie for President in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, April 27, Gacahgau explained that even though he was impeached, he had not exhausted all legal channels as allowed by the constitution.

“Our laws say if you have not exhausted all legal mechanisms, you are free to vie for any office. Rigathi Gachagua’s case has not even started; it will go to the High Court, then to the Court of Appeal, and if it will not go well, we will go to the Supreme Court.

“Before it is concluded at the Supreme Court, Rigathi Gachagua will vie for the presidency, and he will win with so many votes,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua also stated that he was aware of other politicians vying for the seat, noting that they would all be vying for the same seat until the last minute, when a decision would be made on the best flag bearer.

Currently, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa, PLP party leader Martha Karua, and former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i have all announced their independent presidential bids.

“I am vying for presidency, so is Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka, Fred Matiang’i, Eugene Wamalwa, and we continue to look for votes, in the end we shall talk and agree to back one candidate. Even if it is not me, I will support whoever we agree on,” he said.

The former DP is expected to unveil his new political party this month, which he will use to run for the 2027 elections.

