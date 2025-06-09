Connect with us

News

Gachagua Blames DIG Eliud Lagat Over Death Of Albert Ojwang’

By

Published

IMG 20250609 110335 1749456489

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blamed  Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat for the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

In a statement on Monday, June 9, Gachagua called for the suspension of Lagat as investigations continue.

“For any meaningful investigations to be done, Mr. Eliud Lagat must be suspended immediately,” Gachagua demanded.

Gachagua claimed that Lagat was the one who ordered the arrest of Ojwang following a social media post he made.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Eliud Lagat, is the complainant, and the one who ordered the arrest in the alleged ‘crime’ that Ojwang committed was making a fair comment on his social media account on Mr. Eliud Lagat. He must take full responsibility for this murder,” he stated.

The former DP also alleged that DIG Lagat is operating Kamukunji Police Station and Central Police Station without the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police (IG) Douglas Kanja.

“Lagat is personally operating Kamukunji Police Station and Central Police Station without the knowledge of the police IG. People are complaining that those two stations have become the new torture chambers. That is the reason Albert had to be moved from Homa Bay to Central Police Station in Nairobi,” he claimed.

Ojwang’ was picked up by DCI officers in Kakot, Homa Bay County, on Saturday afternoon, taken to Nairobi, only to be found dead on Sunday.

The National Police Service (NPS) in a statement on Sunday said that Ojwang succumbed after he sustained head injuries after hitting his head against the cell wall while in Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police has interdicted several officers attached to the Central Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer on duty during the night in question, and the cell sentry on duty at the time.

Also Read: IG Kanja Orders Interdiction Of Central Police Station OCS Following Death Of Albert Ojwang

In this article:,
