Gachagua Blames Ruto Gov’t Over Violence During June 25 Protests

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned the use of excessive force by security agencies during the June 25 protests.

In a statement on Thursday, Gachagua accused the government of orchestrating violence against peaceful demonstrators.

“In the strongest terms possible, I condemn the use of excessive force and live bullets by the Police on peaceful and unarmed Gen-Z protesters witnessed yesterday across the country. Intimidating the peaceful and young demonstrators who were only remembering their slain colleagues in the struggle only complicates the matter for you and your rogue regime, Mr. Ruto,” said Gachagua.

The former DP claimed that there was a well-orchestrated plot to block protesters along Kiambu Road and Thika Road to leave them stranded while goons wreaked havoc in the Nairobi Central Business District.

“Mr. Ruto, you are well aware that under your instructions, Genuine Gen-Z protestors were blocked in their thousands on Kiambu Road and Thika Road, where no businesses were looted. Your police allowed goons into town at their expense to go and cause mayhem and place the blame on the GenZs.

“We have credible information that in Nairobi, especially the downtown region, businesses belonging to people from a certain region were clearly identified by officials from the County Government of Nairobi and elsewhere. This brutal exercise was led by politicians allied to this rogue regime,” Gachagua alleged.

The DCP leader went on to claim that police officers in cahoots with goons targeted shops in Nairobi CBD and looted them.

Gachagua also slammed the government’s move to switch off TV stations that were covering the June 25 protests live.

According to the former DP, the move was a scheme to have state-sponsored goons loot and destroy property under police protection.

Further, he dismissed claims that Gen Zs were being financed to stage the anti-government protests.

“You are well aware that the Gen-Zs do not require any financing or being led in their cause unless you would want to believe in your own lies and cheap propaganda,” he stated.

Gachagua called on President Ruto to listen to the youth, saying they raised their voices a year ago, but the President still has not truly listened.

“You must understand that these young people are the future of this country. I heard you lecture them about having no other country, but they understand this better than you. They have the most to lose if this country falls, as you stated. They have more tomorrows ahead of them than either you or I. If you truly listen, you’ll hear them telling you that the person setting this country ablaze is you, Mr. Ruto,” Gachagua added.

The DCP leader additionally announced he had suspended a scheduled media briefing in Embu and postponed weekend engagements out of respect for the protest victims.

