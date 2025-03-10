Gachagua Blames Ruto Over Jesus Winner Ministry Chaos

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday accused President William Ruto of pushing the Jesus Winner Ministry church to a storm.

Speaking in Kajiado, Gachagua noted that Jesus Winner Ministry church had been undertaking its pastoral mission peacefully without chaos until President Ruto visited the church.

“He has left problems at that church. At this time, for a service to go on, officers from the General Service Unit (GSU) must be there. If you allow him to this church, be prepared to work with the police. The church was going well; now he went there, and he has now left them a big problem,” Gachagua said.

Jesus Winner Ministry has been on the spot for the past week after President Ruto pledged to donate Ksh20 million to the church.

Ruto who attended a church service on March 2 also declared that his donations were not just acts of faith but also a response to his political opponents.

He pledged to raise an additional Ksh100 million for the church through a fundraiser, aiming to silence critics.

“I have accepted to come and do harambee together, and in that harambee, I will make arrangements with my friends to look for Ksh 100 million and bring it here. We will build this church so that we shame our political enemies,” said Ruto.

The Head of State’s hefty pledges angered a section of Kenyans, who took to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

On Sunday a section of the Kenyans mobilized themselves to protest against Ruto’s pledge at Jesus Winner Ministry.

They were however pushed back by contingents of police officers who were deployed early morning to counter any disorder.

At least 38 protesters were arrested, with the police launching teargas canisters to repulse the others who were threatening to occupy the Roysambu-based church.