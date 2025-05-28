Gachagua Blocked From Launching DCP Party At Kasarani

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been denied access to launch his Democracy for the Citizen Party (DCP) at the Kasarani Indoor arena.

In a letter addressed to DCP, Sports Kenya Acting Director General Gabriel Komora confirmed that the party’s request to use the Kasarani Indoor Arena on June 3, 2025, could not be honoured.

Sports Kenya cited prior bookings by sports teams and noted that they would not be taking bookings due to the upcoming preparations for the Championships for African Nations (CHAN 2025).

“We regret to inform you that the venue will not be available due to prior bookings by sports teams. We are also not taking further bookings due to preparations for the upcoming Championships for African Nations (CHAN 2025) to be hosted within the complex. Kindly consider looking for an alternative venue,” the letter read in part.

DCP Secretary General Hezron Obaga condemned the cancellation of the venue and accused the government of attempting to sabotage the party’s official debut.

“The indefinite venue cancellation by Sports Kenya is an affront to democracy and an attempt to deter the DCP Party Launch by the Government. The Kasarani Gymnasium Facility (Indoor Arena Auditorium) is a Public Facility which every Kenyan has a right to access and utilize for the public good,” he stated.

The Gachagua-led party has since postponed its launch and is now seeking a private venue to host the event.

“We regret to announce to our members and supporters across the country that our party launch set for the 3rd June, 2025, has been postponed. We are in the process of identifying a suitable venue in a private facility, as it is clear that the government will not allow DCP to use its facilities,” Obanga added.

Also Read: NCIC Goes After Gachagua Over 2007 Violence Remarks