Gachagua Breaks Silence After Bing Blocked From Attending Church Service

DCP Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has sharply criticized the excessive use of police force to block his access to a church premises he was scheduled to attend for Sunday Morning Service.

Speaking on Sunday at East Africa Pentecostal Njotene Church in Buuri Constituency, where he sought an alternative venue, Gachagua described the deployment of police in this context as unnecessary and unwarranted.

The former Deputy President claimed that President William Ruto has been furious during his three-day tour of Meru County.

Gachagua alleged that this frustration put pressure on Deputy President Kithure Kihika to counter him at the church.

“We had been invited by the bishop to Kaaga Methodist to witness his inauguration, but when we got to Meru, someone attached to President William Ruto, called Kindiki, tried to stop us,” Gachagua alleged.

The former DP was set to attend a service at Kaaga Methodist Church in Meru town, but DP Kindiki reportedly stormed the same church early in the morning with a contingent of police officers.

Gachagua accused the government of blocking opposition leaders through police intimidation, describing such actions as futile efforts that only serve to hinder democratic processes.

He called on the government to deploy police resources to address security concerns at the Meru border with Isiolo and Igembe North, where bandits continue to kill residents and steal livestock.

At the same time, the former Deputy President has emphasized that the mountain region would remain united and resilient, asserting that no one would divide the people of Mt. Kenya.

Gachagua has also criticized the president for what he described as mismanaging the economy and engaging in widespread looting.

He has warned that ongoing harassment of the public could backfire, leading to increased rebellion.

Further, he pointed out that Kenya cannot aspire to be like Singapore, especially when the government has failed to fix urban infrastructure such as the sewerage system, which has caused fatalities in the city.

On his part, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka described the blocking of the United Opposition’s efforts to access the church as a deliberate and unconstitutional act.