Gachagua Breaks Silence After Mbeere North By-Election Loss

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics after Newton Karish lost the Mbeere North by-election.

Speaking on Sunday in Kariobangi, Gachagua said Karish was a Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) candidate and was not running under the DCP party.

The former DP downplay the loss, noting that the DCP party won three ward by-elections: Kariobangi North, Kisa East and Narok Town.

“Don’t be bothered by what happened in Mbeere North. DCP didn’t have a candidate there. We had candidates in Kariobangi North, Narok Town and Kisa East, and we won.

“We were defeated slightly in Purko and Magarini. A seven-month-old party won three out of five seats. I just went to help DP in Mbeere North. They won, but they were denied their win. We now focus on our party DCP,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of employing bribery and using goons against opponents during the Thursday by-election.

Meanwhile, Gachagua revealed that his DCP party is strategising on how to sweep all the Nairobi in the 2027 general election.

He mentioned that he has agreed with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for DCP to field gubernatorial, Senate, Women Rep MP and MCA candidates in Nairobi.

“We have an agreement with the Wiper leader, who has been helping ODM in Nairobi. The deal is to have the Governor, Woman Rep and Senator on DCP, while we have agreed, working with Wiper, to have at least 16 out of 17 MPs in our coalition,” said Gachagua.

On Thursday, UDA’s Leonard Wa Muthende defeated Karish, who was running on a DP ticket in the Mbeere North by-election.

Wamuthende won the by-election with a total of 15,802 votes, defeating Karish, who garnered 15,308 votes.

