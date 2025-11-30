Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Breaks Silence After Mbeere North By-Election Loss

Published

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off critics after Newton Karish lost the Mbeere North by-election.

Speaking on Sunday in Kariobangi, Gachagua said Karish was a Democratic Party of Kenya (DP) candidate and was not running under the DCP party.

The former DP downplay the loss, noting that the DCP party won three ward by-elections: Kariobangi North, Kisa East and Narok Town.

“Don’t be bothered by what happened in Mbeere North. DCP didn’t have a candidate there. We had candidates in Kariobangi North, Narok Town and Kisa East, and we won.

“We were defeated slightly in Purko and Magarini. A seven-month-old party won three out of five seats. I just went to help DP in Mbeere North. They won, but they were denied their win. We now focus on our party DCP,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of employing bribery and using goons against opponents during the Thursday by-election.

Meanwhile, Gachagua revealed that his DCP party is strategising on how to sweep all the Nairobi in the 2027 general election.

He mentioned that he has agreed with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for DCP to field gubernatorial, Senate, Women Rep MP and MCA candidates in Nairobi.

“We have an agreement with the Wiper leader, who has been helping ODM in Nairobi. The deal is to have the Governor, Woman Rep and Senator on DCP, while we have agreed, working with Wiper, to have at least 16 out of 17 MPs in our coalition,” said Gachagua.

On Thursday, UDA’s Leonard Wa Muthende defeated Karish, who was running on a DP ticket in the Mbeere North by-election.

Wamuthende won the by-election with a total of 15,802 votes, defeating Karish, who garnered 15,308 votes.

Also Read: Moses Kuria Addresses Claims of Being Used to Split Votes in Mbeere North By-Election

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Politics

Gachagua Accuses Ruto, Sakaja Of Teargassing PCEA Kariobangi North Church

The former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, has accused President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the violent incident. Speaking on Sunday,...

22 minutes ago

Politics

ODM Threatens Legal Action Against Gachagua Over Magarini Rigging Claims

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has issued a stern warning, threatening legal action against Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua following his...

5 days ago

Politics

Gachagua, Kalonzo File Petition to Change How Presidential Elections Results Are Declared In Kenya

A powerful coalition of opposition leaders filed a high-stakes constitutional petition seeking extensive reforms to how presidential votes are tallied, transmitted, and declared. Led...

November 19, 2025
Malala Fires Back at Kioni Over Gachagua Ruto Pact Claims Malala Fires Back at Kioni Over Gachagua Ruto Pact Claims

Politics

Malala Warns Kioni Over Claims of Gachagua’s Secret Pact With Ruto

The Democratic Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala has strongly dismissed claims by Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni that former Deputy...

October 1, 2025