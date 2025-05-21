Connect with us

News

Gachagua Breaks Silence on Death Of Catholic Priest

By

Published

498670324 1215411650373762 9157939335016572323 n

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on the tragic death of Catholic Priest John Maina Ndegwa.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 21, Gachgaua mourned the death of the priest, describing him as a bold spiritual leader and a dear personal friend.

“The passing of Fr. John Maina Ndegwa, the Parish priest, Igwamiti Parish in Nyandarua, is utterly painful. Fr. John was a great soul and a shepherd of the Lord’s flock; he lived in Truth and spoke the truth without fear or favour just as Christ would have done,” said Gachagua.

Gachagua recalled his recent visit to Igwamiti Parish in Nyandarua, where the priest hosted him for silver jubilee celebrations.

“Two weeks before he met his death, Fr. John had hosted me for his silver jubilee celebrations, where he gave a powerful sermon and spoke out his mind on the state of the Nation. He was my personal friend and counselor for a long time. I met him several times, and we discussed many issues of National interests,” he stated.

WhatsApp Image 2025 05 21 at 08.16.55

The former DP called on law enforcement authorities to move quickly to ensure those responsible for the killing are held accountable.

“I call upon the security agencies to speed up the investigation and bring the culprits of this heinous act to book,” Gachagua added.

The Catholic priest was discovered along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway on Thursday, May 15, with visible injuries.

He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil, where he was admitted with visible injuries on the left side of his head, but succumbed to the injuries.

According to the DCI, Maina may have been targeted over money he allegedly received from Gachagua during the Silver Jubilee event.

“It has been established that Fr. Maina was being trailed by some individuals who were demanding a share of the money allegedly given to him after he presided over the Silver Jubilee Anniversary Ceremony by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” DCI stated.

