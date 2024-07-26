Gachagua Breaks Silence On Ruto’s New-Look Cabinet

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to Kenyans to remain united and embrace President William Ruto’s Cabinet changes, terming them a win for the nation.

Speaking on Friday, Gachagua said the reconstitution of the Cabinet will increase efficiency and effectiveness.

The second in command told off those trying to divide Kenyans based on winner and loser notions.

“I have seen many people, all sorts of analysts, newspaper people, and commentators commenting about the gains and losses, which region got what, which one lost, which one didn’t, who is strong who is not. I think the whole thing is a win for the people of Kenya and us as a region we are happy that Mercy adds our numbers,” the DP remarked.

At the same time, Gachagua condemned the destruction of property and chaos that occurred during the recent peaceful protests.

“Let us all remain united as a country. We have just gone through a difficult period. Those who took advantage of the well-intentioned peaceful protests to loot property, steal, and maim are idiots,” he said.

Gachagua also criticized those who used the opportunity to create propaganda to mislead Kenyans and noted that Kenyans are intelligent people.

“There are even more idiots who tried to take advantage of the whole scenario to settle political scores with those they do not support and are trying to apportion blame. Kenyans are very intelligent; they see from far, analyze and they understand,” he added.

President Ruto dissolved his Cabinet on July 11, 2024, sending home all Cabinet Secretaries except the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Meanwhile, Gachagua praised the former Cabinet for The National Treasury Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, who was in attendance, over his exemplary performance.

“Thank you Prof Ndung’u for outstanding performance at The National Treasury. We know where you found our country’s economy and worked on its revival. Walk with your head high as you hand over to the new nominee. We are proud of your performance and achievements. We wish you well,” said the Deputy President.

