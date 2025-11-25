Gachagua Calls for IG Kanja’s Resignation

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded the resignation of the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

In a strongly worded letter on Tuesday, November 25, Gachagua accused Kanja of overseeing and enabling what he described as state-sponsored violence against him and his supporters during the November 24 clashes in Narok Town.

“If you are not in full control of the Police Service, kindly do the honourable thing and resign,” Gachagua said.

The DCP leader claimed that the police, alongside militia groups and plain-clothes officers, violently disrupted his campaign activities for the DCP candidate in Narok Town Ward.

“You further ordered your police and militia to use live ammunition and lob teargas cannisters and violently disrupt my meeting while campaigning for the DCP candidate in Narok Town Ward, Hon. Douglas Masikonde,” he alleged.

The former DP also alleged that the presence of police officers was by design and was the work of Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina.

He observed that the same officers had been implicated in earlier incidents of political violence in Murang’a County in July and November 2025, including attacks on Senator John Methu and journalist Muthoni Wa Kirumba.

“You are aware that the two police officers attached to the Murang’a woman representatives were deployed to Narok yesterday and they were seen publicly issuing instructions to police officers and coordinating the Narok violence,” he stated.

Gachagua further demanded for immediate disciplinary action against the two accused officers and their withdrawal from Narok ahead of the November 27 by-elections.

“We demand that you take action on the Narok Town violence of the 24th November, 2025 with immediate effect.

“Without delay, we demand that the two police officers attached to the above politician must be withdrawn from Narok and be stopped from issuing instructions to senior police officers,” Gachagua added.