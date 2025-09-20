Connect with us

Gachagua Calls Out President Ruto After Mativo’s Sacking

Rigathi Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticized President William Ruto over what he perceives as a display of disrespect towards the people of Ukambani.

Speaking on Saturday September 20, Gachagua termed the recent sacking of former Ketraco CEO John Mudivo and the President’s swift visit to Machakos County immediately afterward as disrespect to the community.

The DCP leader described the move as a contemptuous attitude towards the Ukambani community, emphasizing that dismissing one of their own and replacing him with tribesmen from Ruto’s community underscores a form of tribal bias that undermines national unity.

“It is very disrespectful for the President to sack a competent leader from Ukambani and replace him with his tribesmen. Such actions show outright disrespect and despising of the community,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP also criticized President Ruto’s stance on tribalism, highlighting what he called “the irony” of the President speaking against tribalism while practicing it himself.

Gachagua argued that such contradictions undermine efforts to foster inclusivity and unity among Kenyans.

Addressing the ongoing development issues in Ukambani, Gachagua challenged Ruto to take responsibility for the region’s progress.

“It is the President’s duty to develop Ukambani. Who is blocking him from delivering development to the people? The community only asks for fair treatment and equitable distribution of resources,” he asserted.

Gachagua also responded to Ruto’s recent comment suggesting that the opposition lacks the brains to do development, saying, “Yes, they may lack the brains for theft, corruption, lies, and extrajudicial killings. But they are the ones fighting for the rights of the people and standing against the misuse of power.”

His remarks come after KETRACO sacked Mativo as the MD and appointed Kipkemoi Kibias in an acting capacity.

In a statement, the KETRACO Board of Directors said the appointment followed consultations with the Chief of Staff, Head of Public Service, and the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

“The board of directors would like to appreciate the outgoing Managing Director/CEO, Dr John Muoki Mativo, for his invaluable service and contribution to the company. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” KETRACO said.

Also Read: KETRACO Sacks John Mativo As MD, Appoints Kipkemoi Kibias as Acting Boss

