Gachagua Claims His Life Is In Danger, Issues 6 Demands To IG Kanja

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that his life is in danger.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, on Tuesday, April 15, Gachagua demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals who have been orchestrating attacks against him.

The former DP also demanded enough security in all public events he will be attending moving forward.

“Provide security in all public gatherings that I attend as a leader in this country,” the letter read in part.

Gachagua also demanded that the IG cease interfering with peaceful gatherings of citizens and stop the NIS officers and other security agencies from trailing him and his family.

“Stop with immediate effect, NIS officers and other security agencies from stalking and trailing me and my family members,” he stated.

The former DP further demanded to be accorded personal security and that his homes and property be protected by the police.

Gachagua pointed out that on November 28, 2024, during a funeral service in Limuru, Kiambu County, he was attacked by organized criminal gangs.

“On 28 November, 2024 at a Solemn Funeral Service in Limuru, Kiambu county, I was attacked by organized criminal gangs, my vehicles damaged irreparably, women and children roughed, property of unknown value destroyed, mourners beaten up as police watched; this was an assassination attempt that failed,” he stated.

He also claimed that he was attacked on December 28, 2024, in Shamata, Nyandarua County, after a police officer threw a teargas cannister at him.

Gachagua further said he was attacked on January 18, 2025, at Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri Town, on March 23, 2025, at ACK St. Peter’s Cathedral in Nyeri, on March 29, 2025 and the recent attack on on April 6, 2025 in Kasarani where goons invaded a church function he was attending.

