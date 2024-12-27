Connect with us

News

Gachagua Claims Secret Unit Is Behind Recent Kidnappings

By

Published

Gachagua e1716026569990 1320x908

Gachagua

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says there is a secret unit that has been masterminding the latest wave of kidnappings in the country.

Speaking on Friday in Mathira, Nyeri County, Gachagua said the secret unit is led by a man he identifies only as ‘Abel’, who is a relative of a senior government official.

“There is a unit that is not under the command of the IG of Police. There’s a building in Nairobi on the 21st floor at the city center, where the unit is operating from, led by a certain Mr. Abel. Abel is a cousin to a very senior official in this government,” said Gachagua.

The former DP threatened to expose the full names of the members of the unit if it is not disbanded by the government.

“And if this unit is not dismantled we will be giving the name of the building and the full names of that officer and his cousin. Your guess is as good as mine as to who is the commander of that unit,” Gachagua added.

He claimed that the recent wave of alleged kidnappings was a tactic used by the Government to silence those who are trying to criticise it.

“If you speak out against the government, you will be picked up by the now famous Subaru boys and disappeared. The purpose of this message is to intimidate the young men and women of our nation and discourage them from ever speaking out again the way they did when they expressed their disagreement with the Finance Bill, 2024.

“Unfortunately, the strategy of trying to scare Kenyans into silence, but that will not hold,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Gachagua Exposes NHIF-to-SHA Transition, Terms It Theft Of Public Funds

