Gachagua Claims There Is a Plot to Have Him Arrested

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that there are plans within the government to have him arrested.

Speaking on Thursday, Gachagua claimed Ruto’s allies felt threatened after he warned them not to remove Chief Justice Martha Koome from office.

Gachagua reiterated that he was not afraid of being arrested because he was only speaking out about ills being committed by the Kenya Kwanza government.

“I was in Meru recently and warned them not to do certain things. They said they were going to arrest me and I told them I’d be waiting at home. You’re welcome, we can have tea and then you can take me to the police station.

“For those who are arrested, these prisons are made for men. They are planning to arrest me. Nowadays the cells are made of stone and even have toilets,” said Gachagua.

At the same time, Gachagus said he will dismantle President Ruto’s lies when the campaigns start in 2026.

“We have his antidote, the day we will start campaigning, we will dismantle him and expose him for his lies. We are reaching there, we give him this year. By 2026, no one will listen to his lies,” Gachagua added.

His remarks come after a section of leaders called on the police and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to arrest Gachagua after he said Ruto would not be welcome in Meru if Koome was removed from office.

“If you chase our Martha Koome, don’t set foot in Meru. You chased Rigathi Gachagua, and the Mt. Kenya people were silent you thought they were cowards,” Gachagua stated on Sunday.

Also Read: Stop Abusive Language to Kenyans- Gachagua Warns Ruto