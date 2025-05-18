Gachagua Clarifies 2027 Violence Remarks

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied inciting Kenyans into unrest if President Ruto wins the 2027 election.

Speaking on Sunday, May 18, Gachagua said Politicians allied to Ruto were changing the context against him.

“They are trying to change the context of what I said. I never said there would be unrest. All I said is I listened to Kenyans, and they are saying the President and IEBC should not rig elections,” Gachagua clarified.

While speaking during an interview on Friday night, the former DP warned that attempts to rig the 2027 election results and subvert the will of the people could lead to unprecedented election violence worse than in 2007/2008.

“The mood in the country if IEBC tries to mess with the election, there will be no country here. 2007 will look like a Christmas party. I can tell you. I want to implore those commissioners to be patriotic and not to attempt to impose William Ruto on Kenyans, it will not work,” Gachagua said.

His remarks irked Kenya Kwanza politicians, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who said the country had learnt hard lessons in the 2007/2008 post-election violence.

Kindiki said politicians should focus on offering transformative ideas, rather than spreading fear, promoting divisive rhetoric, or acting out of personal vendettas.

“Henceforth, Kenya’s leadership contests will revolve around who has better ideas to transform the country. The debate cannot be about the fear-mongering of desperate, vengeful, thoughtless, and pretentious leaders,” he stated.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, on his part, said Gachagua’s remarks are enough to bar him from holding any public office.

“Those remarks alone are enough to bar that person from holding any public office. Forget about impeachment, because many people lost their loved ones in the 2007/2008 and some have never recovered, and somebody is promising that violence will escalate in the next elections,” Murkomen stated.

Also Read: Gachagua Explains Why He Has Photos Of President Ruto In His House