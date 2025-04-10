Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Condemns Cleophas Malala’s Arrest Over Echoes of War Play

By

Published

2294 1000130820

Gachagua and Malala

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has condemned the arrest of former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala over the Echoes of War school play.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 9, Gachagua said the use of the criminal justice system to suppress creativity and social audit has reached alarming proportions.

“The use of the criminal justice system to suppress creativity and social audit has reached alarming proportions. It is a shame of unimaginable proportion that dozens of DCI detectives in five vehicles have been dispatched to arrest and intimidate Senator Cleophas Malala for writing a script that has won its way to the National Drama festival in Nakuru,” said Gachagua.

The former DP defended the play, arguing that it poses no real threat and should be viewed as a legitimate form of expression.

“The satirical play – Echoes of War – that strongly captures the lying culture of this administration, is innocent in itself in the literary universe, just to explain to those who feel threatened. In any case, the detectives will harass the messager, but the message remains; this action only creates more awareness of the literary piece and the message,” Gachagua added.

Echoes of War, which has earned a spot at the National Drama Festival in Nakuru, is now at the center of a political storm.

Malala, who wrote the play, was earlier blocked from accessing the students of Butere Girls High School.

He was intercepted outside the school as he attempted to join the students for final rehearsals ahead of their performance.

“I will not be intimidated, I will write what I want; nobody can censure me. Tell President William Ruto he will not censure me; if he is the one who has given these instructions, it won’t be possible. I’ll do what the court has instructed me,” said Malala.

Butere Girls had been banned from staging the Gen Z-themed play on the grounds that its theme critiques the government.

However, the High Court lifted the ban on April 3, allowing the school to perform the play in the Drama Festivals.

Also Read: DCI Launches Investigations After Attack on Gachagua During Church Service

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021