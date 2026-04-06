Gachagua Dares DCI to Arrest Him

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest him.

Speaking on Sunday, April 5 evening in Gatundu North, Gachagua said he would not be intimidated by the investigative agency.

The DCP party leader noted that he stands by his remarks and is ready to face the consequences if authorities believe he has committed an offence.

“If you want to arrest me, Riggy G, come and see what will happen thereafter. You know where we live, Wamunyoro, Karen, and anywhere where we are,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP accused the DCI of focusing on him instead of pursuing individuals he claimed had attacked him and his supporters at various public events.

Further, Gachagua said that his arrest would cause national unrest as his supporters from across the country would not allow him to be detained.

They should know that we now have support from my cousins from Ukambani, Kisii, and Kakamega. I have support from 10 million Kenyans, don’t threaten me, my friend,” he added.

His remarks come after the DCI announced it is reviewing remarks during a church service on Sunday in Gatundu North, Kiambu County.

The investigative agency said it would review the full remarks, including those delivered in Gikuyu, to determine whether they may amount to offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act and the Penal Code.

DCI noted that it is assessing possible violations related to hate speech, ethnic contempt, and incitement.

The agency warned that it would take appropriate action against Gachagua if any laws were found to have been breached, regardless of the individual’s status.

“The DCI is actively reviewing the full utterances made by Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, particularly those delivered in the Gikuyu language. We are assessing whether any of these statements may constitute offences under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, or any other relevant provisions of the Penal Code, including those relating to hate speech, ethnic contempt and incitement.

“The DCI will not hesitate to take appropriate action where the law has been broken, irrespective of the status or position of any individual,” the statement read.