Gachagua Demands For Immediate Release Of Activist Rose Njeri

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the immediate release of software developer and activist Rose Njeri.

In a statement on Monday, Gachagua accused the government of using intimidation tactics on those who speak against it.

“I call for the immediate release of Rose Njeri and urge all Kenyans to stand together against the silencing of our voices. Our future depends on it,” he said.

Njeri was arrested on Friday last week for developing an online platform that enabled Kenyans to easily send objections to the controversial Finance Bill 2025.

She was taken to Pangani Police Station, where she spent her weekend in custody.

According to Gachagua, Njeri should have instead celebrated her for her contribution to civic engagement.

“Her only ‘crime’ was building an online tool to help ordinary Kenyans send their objections to the Finance Bill 2025. Instead of celebrating her innovation and contribution to civic engagement, the state has chosen to make an example of her,” the former DP stated.

Njeri’s arrest sparked outrage online, with human rights activists, including former Chief Justice David Maraga and the Law Society of Kenya, demanding her release from detention.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot on Monday also condemned the arrest of the activist, saying it does not envision the kind of country Kenyans aspire to build.

“Rose Njeri’s arrest is not what we envision as a country. The thing that troubled me more, though, is the reason why she’s been arrested, or what is being reported as the reason for her arrest,” said Cheruiyot.

Former Public Service CS Justin Muturi has also protested against Njeri’s arrest, saying she only exercised her constitutional freedom of expression through the platform as enshrined in Article 33 of the Constitution.

“I am deeply concerned by the unlawful detention of Rose Njeri, a software developer and civic activist, whose only ‘offence’ was exercising her constitutional right to freedom of expression and facilitating public participation through a digital platform,” he said.

