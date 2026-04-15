Gachagua Demands Resignation of 2 CSs

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has demanded the resignation of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and Trade CS Lee Kinyajui.

Adressing the media on Wednesday, April 15, Gachagua alleged that the two Cabinet Secretaries were deeply involved in the fuel scandal.

“We unequivocally demand the immediate resignation of Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi for the fuel scandal and lying under oath to the National Assembly Committee.

“We also demand the resignation of Lee Kinyanjui for being complicit and being part of this scandal,” said the DCP party leader.

Gachagua also claimed that President William Ruto is behind the recent hike in Petrol and Diesel prices announced by EPRA on Tuesday night.

The former Deputy President alleged that the Head of State will earn Ksh5 per liter for the new fuel prices that will run until May 14, 2026.

“Following the April 14, 2026, price adjustment, Mr. William Ruto will earn a profit of Ksh5 per every liter consumed by the people of Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP leader called on National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to convene a special sitting in Parliament to address the recent increase in fuel prices.

Gachagua also said the implementation of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) should be paused, and the proceeds collected from the sale of government shares in Safaricom PLC and Kenya Pipeline Corporation should be channeled to cushion Kenyans from the adverse socioeconomic impacts of the rising fuel prices.

Further, Gachagua demanded the suspension of the road maintenance levy, affordable housing levy and suspension of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions.

He warned that failure by the government to meet the demands, the United Alternative government will call for national action.

“If there is no action taken on the part of William Ruto, we shall announce further measures to the people of Kenya to force William Ruto and the National Assembly to act in the best interest of the people of Kenya,” Gachagua added.