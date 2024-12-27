Gachagua Demands Resignation Of IG Kanja, Noordin Haji & DCI Boss Amin

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now wants the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to resign from office over the recent wave of abductions.

Speaking on Friday, December 27, Gcahagua also demanded the resignation of NIS Director General Noordin Haji and DCI boss Amin Mohammed.

“Six months ago I demanded for the resignation of the head of the NIS. It was politicized. Today I retaliate that demand. I also demand for the resignation of the IG, DCI and DG of the NIS. They have clearly failed Kenyans. Meanwhile the government must tell us what we are to do now that our security agencies have publicly stated that they are unable to protect us from these abductors; do they want us to defend ourselves? said Gachagua.

The former DP also said that President William Ruto must take full responsibility and immediately address the violations.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions are being carried out with his knowledge and consent. It is impossible to ignore the fact that the only link among the victims is their criticism of the President and his administration,” he added.

Gachagua appealed to the media, the church, local and international civil society, and the international community to intervene.

Further, he alleged that there is a secret unit that has been masterminding the latest wave of kidnappings in the country.

He said the secret unit is led by a man he identifies only as ‘Abel’, who is a relative of a senior government official.

“There is a unit that is not under the command of the IG of Police. There’s a building in Nairobi on the 21st floor at the city center, where the unit is operating from, led by a certain Mr. Abel. Abel is a cousin to a very senior official in this government,” said Gachagua.

