Gachagua Endorses Raila For AUC Chairmanship

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position.

In a statement on Friday, Gachagua said Raila is the most suitable candidate for the AUC chairman position.

The former DP noted that he believes that Raila’s leadership will promote unity across Africa’s regions, drawing on his worldview and unwavering commitment to the African people.

“Kenya’s finest Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga is undoubtedly the best bet for the African Union Commission chairmanship. Africa deserves the best. There is no doubt about Raila’s worldview and championship for African people.

“As a continent, we need a Raila Odinga character to gel the Anglophone and the Francophone selves towards the continent of the future,” Gachagua remarked.

At the same time, Gachagua pointed out that Raila’s victory would solidify his long-standing dedication to the Pan-African spirit, which he has championed for years.

“His win in Addis Ababa imprints his quest for the Panafrican spirit he has lived and championed. Raila Odinga’s win will be good and progressive for Africa. His victory will be a win for Kenya, our motherland,” Gachagua added.

The AUC chairperson elections are set to be held on Saturday, February 15, 2025, during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Raila will face off against Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti and Madagascar’s Richard Randriamandrato.

Under AU rules, voting is by secret ballot and continues until one of the candidates receives the support of two-thirds of the AU’s 55 member states or 33 votes.

While President William Ruto has campaigned aggressively for him, other key leaders have also thrown their weight behind his bid.

