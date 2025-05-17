Connect with us

News

Gachagua Explains Why He Has Photos Of President Ruto In His House

Ruto gachagua

President William Ruto with his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Friday opened up on his decision to keep President William Ruto’s photos at his home in Nyeri County despite falling out with him.

Gachagua explained that he kept the photos with the Head of State so that he could be reminded of how he was betrayed.

He noted that his encounter with Ruto taught him not to trust people indiscriminately. He says that looking at the photos reminds him not to trust anyone else.

“William Ruto was a frequent visitor to this home. Pastor Dorcas has cooked for him many times as he sought my friendship and support. The pictures have been there. I made a decision to let them stay there because they are a constant reminder of betrayal.

“When I see him, a man who came here many times, calling and eating here, staying for long, asking me to call people for him to talk to, and then he betrayed me in such a vicious manner, I decided that his picture should stay there so that when I come in and see him and remember about the betrayal,” Gachagua explained.

President William Ruto with his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The DCP leader went on to say he had learnt never to rely on a word-of-mouth agreement when it came to making crucial agreements with people.

“When people come here, I look at them closely. I look for possible betrayers. I’m very careful. His picture there is a constant reminder for me to be careful. That picture will remain there forever, for the rest of my life,” he added.

Gachagua was impeached from office in October 2024 and was replaced by Kithure Kindiki, who previously served as the Interior CS.

Also Read: Rigathi Gachagua Breaks Silence After Chaos Erupted at DCP Launch

