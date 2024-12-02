Gachagua Exposes NHIF-to-SHA Transition, Terms It Theft Of Public Funds

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the government’s move to transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Speaking on Sunday night, Gachagua said that the introduction of the SHA had been rushed and argued that there was no good reason to move away from the NHIF in a hurry.

The former DP claimed that some of the president’s advisors are deep into the SHIF 104bn system adding that experts told him that it was possible to improve NHIF with between Ksh 700 and Ksh 800 million.

“Looking at the mathematics surrounding that program, I found that it would have cost us between Ksh.700 million and Ksh.800 million to upgrade the system that was running NHIF and make it compliant yet we are moving to a new program costing Ksh.104 billion!” Gachagua remarked.

At the same time, Gachagua said he was not involved in the controversial Adani deals that the State recently revoked.

The former DP said that the matter was not discussed in the Cabinet nor in the Cabinet Committees.

“Nobody involved me and had the matter come to the cabinet committee that I chair, I would have heard about the details because the sessions I used to chair were very exhaustive so that I would have known the beginning and the ends,” Gachagua said.

He added, “The matter of the Adani deals did not come out in the cabinet meetings and subcommittees I chaired.”

President William Ruto on 21 November, during the State of the Nation Address in Parliament, ordered the immediate cancellation of the Adani Group’s proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the signed deal between Adani and the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, Ketraco.

