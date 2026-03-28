Gachagua Goes After President Ruto Over Meddling in Family Affairs

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confronted President William Ruto over interference in his family affairs, urging him to concentrate on national matters.

Speaking on Saturday, March 28, in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua expressed frustrations with the president’s meddling, particularly regarding allegations that Rachagua doctored his brother’s will and disinherited him in inheritance disputes.

Instead, the DCP leader advised President Ruto to focus on revitalizing the economy, which he describes as being on its knees, and emphasized the urgent need for good governance.

“Ruto has failed in his job as President of Kenya; now he is looking for the job of a village elder, solving problems for families,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP pointed out that the current administration has significantly deteriorated Kenya’s economic stability.

Further, Gachagua highlighted that the relationship between Mount Kenya residents and Ruto is purely transactional—welcoming him into the region as long as he brings investment and development.

Despite these criticisms, Gachagua has reaffirmed his commitment to serve the Kenyan people, promising that he has a clear vision for the country once elected president in the upcoming general election.

This comes a day after the family of Gachagua’s late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, wrote to President Ruto seeking intervention on the former Nyeri Governor’s will, which was allegedly doctored.

The family accused Gachagua of using the Will, along with alleged political connections and influence, to defraud, disinherit them, and misappropriate funds meant for the family.

“We, the immediate family of the late Hon. James Nderitu Gachagua, humbly and solemnly present this appeal before Your Excellency, seeking justice, protection, and the restoration of dignity to a family that has endured immense suffering and hardship following the passing of our beloved patriarch,” the letter read in part.