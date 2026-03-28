Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gachagua Goes After President Ruto Over Meddling in Family Affairs

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confronted President William Ruto over interference in his family affairs, urging him to concentrate on national matters.

Speaking on Saturday, March 28, in Kirinyaga County, Gachagua expressed frustrations with the president’s meddling, particularly regarding allegations that Rachagua doctored his brother’s will and disinherited him in inheritance disputes.

Instead, the DCP leader advised President Ruto to focus on revitalizing the economy, which he describes as being on its knees, and emphasized the urgent need for good governance.

“Ruto has failed in his job as President of Kenya; now he is looking for the job of a village elder, solving problems for families,” Gachagua stated.

The former DP pointed out that the current administration has significantly deteriorated Kenya’s economic stability.

Further, Gachagua highlighted that the relationship between Mount Kenya residents and Ruto is purely transactional—welcoming him into the region as long as he brings investment and development.

Despite these criticisms, Gachagua has reaffirmed his commitment to serve the Kenyan people, promising that he has a clear vision for the country once elected president in the upcoming general election.

This comes a day after the family of Gachagua’s late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, wrote to President Ruto seeking intervention on the former Nyeri Governor’s will, which was allegedly doctored.

The family accused Gachagua of using the Will, along with alleged political connections and influence, to defraud, disinherit them, and misappropriate funds meant for the family.

“We, the immediate family of the late Hon. James Nderitu Gachagua, humbly and solemnly present this appeal before Your Excellency, seeking justice, protection, and the restoration of dignity to a family that has endured immense suffering and hardship following the passing of our beloved patriarch,” the letter read in part.

In this article:

You May Also Like

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua

News

Gachagua Spearheads Tuko Kadi Initiative in Nyeri

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on Thursday, March 26, spearheaded the Tuko Kadi Initiative at the IEBC offices in Karatina, Nyeri, to mobilize young...

2 days ago

Politics

Kindiki Fires Back at Gachagua Over Ultimatum to Address Banditry in Meru

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has fired back at Rigathi Gachagua after the latter gave him a 10-day ultimatum to address the banditry in Meru...

5 days ago

News

Gachagua Responds After Duale Challenged Him for a TV Debate

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has turned down Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s challenge to a televised debate. In a statement on Thursday, February...

February 12, 2026
File image of Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka File image of Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka

News

Kalonzo Brokers Handshake Between Uhuru and Gachagua

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has brokered a handshake between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 elections....

February 2, 2026