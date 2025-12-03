Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Gachagua Invites Babu Owino, Sifuna to Join DCP Party

Published

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has invited Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna to join his DCP Party.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 3, Gachagua claimed that President William Ruto will push Sifuna and Babu out of the ODM Party.

The former DP described Sifuna as a good leader, adding that he won’t have a problem with DCP supporting him in the 2027 general election.

“William Ruto has said, once he buys ODM, he doesn’t want Sifuna there. Edwin Sifuna, I want to tell you, my brother, you are a good leader.

“If you are chased from ODM, you are welcome in DCP. Sifuna is a good senator in Nairobi, and I have no problem with DCP supporting Sifuna to be the Senator of Nairobi,” Gachagua stated.

The DCP leader also extended an olive branch to Babu, who is eyeing to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in the 2027 election.

Gachagua also said if Sifuna and Babu are uncomfortable with DCP, they may as well join Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party.

“Ruto said even Babu Owino will have to leave ODM. Babu Owino, if you are also chased, come to DCP,” Gachagua said.

He continued, “If Babu and Sifuna feel uncomfortable in DCP, go to Wiper, our partner.”

This comes months after Babu expressed concerns about his political future within the ODM Party. The Embakasi East MP claimed that the party was favouring incumbent governor Johnson Sakaja.

However, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, in a previous interview, assured Babu he would be given an ODM ticket if he wins in the nominations.

“I do not know why he believes he cannot be given the ODM ticket to vie for Nairobi Governor. I do not think there can be any reason to deny him the ticket if he wins the nominations. If he wins, he will get it,” Oburu stated.

