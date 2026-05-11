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Gachagua: Jubaland Forces Behind Mandera Attack That Left 6 Dead

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

File image of DCP party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused Jubaland Forces of being behind the attack that occurred on Saturday, May 9, in Mandera.

In a statement on Monday, May 11, Gachagua claimed that the attack in Arabia Sub-County was carried out by foreign Jubaland forces allegedly operating illegally on Kenyan soil.

“Last year, I warned about the serious security threat posed by the presence of illegal foreign Jubaland forces in the territory of the Republic of Kenya when they had occupied almost the entire Mandera Town.

“This tragic incident has sadly confirmed those fears,” the former Deputy President alleged.

Gachagua condemned the killings and demanded immediate action to remove the alleged forces from Kenyan soil.

“I strongly condemn this heinous act and demand the immediate removal of all illegal foreign forces from the area. The safety, sovereignty, and dignity of Kenyan citizens must be protected at all costs.

“We cannot trade the territorial integrity of our nation for cheap business and political gains of a few individuals at the helm of our nation,” he stated.

Further, Gachagua conveyed his condolences to the families affected in the attack and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“I send my deepest condolences to the families of the six innocent Kenyans who were brutally killed in Arabia Sub-County, Mandera County. I also wish the seven injured a quick and full recovery,” he added.

Gunmen on Saturday morning opened fire on a matatu that had been hired to transport family members to Arabia Town.

Six victims were pronounced dead, while three others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital for treatment.

NPS, in a statement, said it has deployed a multi-agency team to hunt down the perpetrators of the attack.

“A multi-agency team, including specialised units, remains actively deployed in the area, where a comprehensive search and pursuit operation is underway with the sole aim of hunting down the perpetrators. We are committed to bringing them to justice and ensuring they face the full force of the law,” NPS said.

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