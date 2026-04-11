Gachagua, Kalonzo Condemn Disruption of Opposition Rally in Kikuyu

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka have strongly condemned the disruption of the united opposition rally in Kikuyu Constituency.

In a statement on Saturday evening, Gachagua accused President William Ruto and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah of orchestrating the disruption of the political rally.

“The use of police, live ammunition, and teargas cannot stop an idea whose time has come. Thank you, the great people of Kikuyu, for your bravery, courage, and resilience.

“You have proven you cannot be intimidated by Ruto and Ichung’wa by whatever means, and you made hard decisions about 2027,” Gachagua stated.

Kalonzo, on his part, condemned the use of police officers to disrupt the opposition rally, saying it was against the constitution.

The former Vice President claimed that the violence witnessed in Kikuyu was a deliberate attempt on the lives of the United opposition Principals.

“Before the eyes of the entire world, you deployed the police – whom you have weaponised as instruments of repression – to fire live and rubber bullets at us and at Kenyans who were peaceful, exercising our constitutionally guaranteed rights.

“You organised the rain of teargas upon crowds and shot teargas canisters into vehicles. This was a direct and deliberate attempt upon the lives of the United Alternative Government Principals, our staff, and wananchi,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader added that the will of the people cannot be suppressed, and a nation’s conscience cannot be silenced with teargas.

“This is Kenya, a sovereign, constitutionally governed nation. Its citizens are not subjects to be silenced with bullets, but free people whose votes will shoot you at the ballot on August 10, 2027,” he remarked.

Chaos was witnessed in the Kikuyu constituency on Saturday as anti-riot police officers clashed with opposition supporters

The officers engaged in running battles with a group of youths, with the police using teargas to disperse crowds that had gathered in anticipation of the event.

Earlier, traffic disruptions were witnessed along sections of the Southern Bypass and nearby roads in Kiambu County, where groups blocked highways, lit bonfires using tyres, and placed trailers across the road.