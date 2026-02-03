Gachagua Mourns Death of Mau Mau Veteran General Kiambati wa Njora

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the death of the last surviving general of the Mau Mau, General Kiambati wa Njora.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gachagua said he received news of General Kiambati’s death with great pain, recalling the painful memories of the nation’s struggle for freedom.

He noted that Kiambati hailed from Nyandarua County, which is renowned as the home of the indefatigable fighters during the MauMau violent struggle.

“We shall remember General Kiambati alongside thousands of Africans who died, Generals and fighters like Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi, Mukami Kimathi, General China – Waruhiu, General Mwariama, General Mathenge, General Mbaria, General Kubu Kubu, General Tanganyika, General Baimungi, among others who fought bare hands as bombs, bullets, and other modern warfare weapons rained on them,” said Gachagua.

The former DP also extended his condolences to the family of General Kiambati following his passing away.

“My deepest sympathies to the family of General Kiambati and the people of Nyandarua County as we come to terms with the demise of General Kiambati,” Gachagua added.

Kiambati passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, aged 106, at his home in Ngorika, Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County.

His death was confirmed by his son, Maina Kiambati, who attributed the death to old age.

Following his death, the family transferred his body to Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru, where burial arrangements are underway.