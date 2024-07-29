Connect with us

News

Gachagua Mourns Inooro Radio Presenter Ngugi Njoroge

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has mourned the death of veteran Inooro FM radio presenter Ngugi Njoroge.

In a statement on Monday, July 29, Gachagua eulogized Njoroge as a prolific political commentator who had insightful discussions.

“I have learnt with deep sadness the passing on of my longtime friend Prof. Ngugi Njoroge. He was a prolific political commentator whose insightful discussions on the development discourse of our Nation with his razor-edge oratory skills on Inooro FM’s Keera Show & other platforms,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy president noted that he had the privilege of being hosted by Njoroge on his informative show.

Gachagua also sent condolences to Njoroge’s family, his colleagues at the RMS and Inooro TV, friends, and relatives for the death.

“I had the privilege of being hosted by Prof Njoroge on this informative show; we enjoyed quality discussions, as was his characteristic. Indeed, he redefined the role of the media in driving development. Prof. Njoroge was profusely humorous, warm, and charming,” Gachagua added.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura mourned the Njoroge as a great connoisseur of local knowledge and history.

“Rest well Prof Ngugi Wa Njoroge of Inooro FM. Ngihuunga icuri. A great connoisseur of local knowledge and history,” he stated.

Njoroge passed away on Monday morning at his home. The cause of his death was not however revealed.

The veteran radio presenter and commentator hosted a late-night show named ‘Keera’ at Inooro FM.

