Gachagua Names Malala, Linturi, Waruguru As DCP Party Officials [List]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday announced party officials of his new outfit, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Gachagua named former UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala as the interim Deputy Party leader, while David Mingati will be the Chairperson.

Former Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi was named as the National Organizing Secretary, former Laikipia Women Rep Cate Waruguru, the National Women Leader, and Former Limuru MP Peter Mwathi to be the Deputy Party chair of strategy.

Sarah Owino will serve as the National Deputy Chairperson Operations, and Hezron Obanga will be the party’s Secretary General.

Others are: Hannah Mutua (Treasurer), Andrew Kiplimo Muge (Director of Elections), Maina Kamanda (Chairperson of the Council of Eminent Persons), Alex Khamasi (National Coordinator-Counties), David Njenga Gikonyo (Chair of Diaspora Caucus), and Barnabus Kinyua (Chair of the Religious Caucus).

Brenda Wanjiru (Executive Director), Christopher Mwadime (Secretary Devolution), Mercy Gakuya – (Secretary for Education), Elvan Nyambura (Secretary International Affairs ), Hussein Athmani – (Secretary for Tourism) John Maraga (Secretary represent PWDs) and Cera Wanjinku (National Youth Leader) will also be part of the leadership.

Gachagua further said he will officially launch the party on June 4 ahead of his planned 2-year nationwide tour to woo Kenyans for his support and spread his popularity.

DCP has its headquarters along Musa Gitau Road, Lavington, Nairobi, and its colours are green, brown, and black, and its logo features a hand touching an ear.

Also Read: Gachagua Unveils DCP Party