Gachagua Pressures Gov’t to Declare Drought National Disater

Published

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the government to declare the ongoing drought in North Eastern Kenya a national disaster.

In a statement on saturday January 31, Gachagua warned that Northern Kenya locals are facing severe hunger, thirst, and lack of medical care.

“We call upon the Government to urgently declare the ongoing drought a national disaster and to mobilize all available resources to save lives,” said Gachagua.

The DCP party leader also called on the International Community and Development Partners to step in and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the affected communities.

At the same time, Gachagua criticised leaders from Northern Kenya, accusing them of neglecting vulnerable communities and failing in their responsibility to protect lives and livelihoods.

“Leadership is not a privilege granted for personal gain; it is a sacred responsibility entrusted for the protection of human life and dignity.

“Judged by this standard and its wisdom, the situation in North Eastern Kenya demands an honest conversation, self-reflection, and urgent action,” he stated.

The former DP pointed out that conditions in Northern Kenya have deteriorated to the point that even camels, animals that have evolved to endure some of the harshest environments on planet earth, are dying from thirst and hunger.

He highlighted the plight of orphans, widows, and the sick, saying many families are going without food and basic healthcare because of poor governance.

“For the leaders of North Eastern Kenya know, beyond any doubt, that accountability does not end in this world. Divine Justice is inevitable, and you shall account for the tears of all those whose suffering and pain you have caused,” Gachagua added.

