Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised concerns over the independence of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ahead of the August 10, 2027 General Election.

Gachagua raised the concerns on Monday, November 23, following a meeting with United Nations Nairobi Office Director-General Zainab Bangura, who paid him a courtesy call at his Nairobi office.

He claimed that IEBC had lost the confidence of Kenyans, warning that its perceived closeness to the government could undermine public trust in the electoral process.

The former Deputy President called on the United Nations to intervene and encourage the IEBC to engage all political stakeholders to address concerns about its independence and credibility.

He argued that the electoral commission must demonstrate impartiality and remain open to consultations with all stakeholders rather than align itself with the government.

“We informed the UN that the IEBC as it were, has lost the confidence of the people of Kenya, which is a precursor to suspected mischief in the forthcoming polls,” Gachagua stated.

He further urged the UN to appeal to the Kenyan government to end what he described as violence, extrajudicial killings and abductions, while calling for greater respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Gachagua also warned against a recurrence of election-related violence, citing Kenya’s history of political tensions during pre-election, election and post-election periods.

He argued that actions and omissions by electoral bodies have historically contributed to political tensions, warning that unresolved concerns could threaten the country’s democratic stability.

“We are as genuinely concerned as the UN is about the historical pre-election, election and post-election periodic cycles of violence, largely driven by electoral bodies’ acts of commission or omission that agitate Kenyans,” he said.