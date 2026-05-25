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Gachagua Raises Concern Over President Ruto’s Security

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has raised concerns over President William Ruto’s security detail.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, May 25, Gachagua said the Head of State’s safety is critical to national stability.

The DCP Party leader alleged that if anything were to happen to President Ruto, the country would plunge into a severe crisis.

“We do not like Mr. William Ruto. Not a dime. But we are also responsible leaders. In our estimation, we know he has about 2 million Kenyans behind him. If anything happens to him, our nation could be destabilized,” said Gachagua.

The former DP blamed Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen over President Ruto’s recent security breach during a function in Kilifi County.

Gachagua said CS Murkomen is unfit to hold the Interior docket and demanded that he either resign from the position or be fired.

“We have a naïve, juvenile, and childish Minister in charge of Interior and coordination of the national government,” Gachagua said.

The former DP also alleged that security chiefs struggle to brief Murkomen and accused the government of failing to act decisively.

“Security chiefs are telling me that he is not available to be briefed on the security of the country, and when available, he does not comprehend the briefs,” he alleged.

Gachagua also cited a series of security breaches, including the shoe-throwing incident in Migori, the hurling of water at President Ruto in Kibera, and other security lapses reported in Mombasa, Wajir, and Kilifi.

“Take this Murkomen to the Sports docket where he belongs; he can wear the sports shoes and all the belts he needs and his attire. he will have lots of time for dance,” Gachagua added.

This comes after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, made changes to the presidential escort detail and appointed William Sawe as the new PEU Commandant.

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