Gachagua Responds After Duale Challenged Him for a TV Debate

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has turned down Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s challenge to a televised debate.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, Gachagua slammed CS Duale, saying he will not engage ’employees’ of President William Ruto.

The former DP said he is only prepared to face President Ruto himself in a formal presidential debate next year ahead of the 2027 polls.

“I have heard an employee of William Ruto was inviting me to a debate. Laughable, I don’t debate or engage employees of William Ruto.

“I am only available for one debate with the Ruto team, the Presidential Debate next year between Mr. William Ruto and I. His employees should help him prepare talking notes early enough,” said Gachagua.

On Wednesday, CS Duale openly challenged Gachagua to a live television debate over development issues in the North Eastern region.

Speaking during the NYOTA disbursement event in Garissa County, Duale proposed that the debate be held on Citizen TV’s JKLive programme.

“I am ready to engage him. I challenge the former deputy president, Rigathi Gachagua. I will challenge you to a contest. Let us meet at Jeff Koinakis’ bench. I will challenge you. I am ready,” Duale said.

This comes amid Gachagua’s recent criticism of leaders from the North Eastern region. The DCP leader accused some leaders of misusing devolution funds and neglecting development in their counties.

He also questioned the impact of devolution funding, arguing that despite significant allocations to counties since 2013, some areas continue to face development challenges.