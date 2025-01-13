Connect with us

Gachagua Responds To Coffin Images Of Politicians Shared on Social Media

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has weighed in on the sharing of coffin images of politicians by social media users.

Speaking on Sunday during a church service in Nairobi, Gachagua wondered why anyone would be afraid of having their own image depicted in a coffin.

The former DP argued that such acts should not justify the abduction of those responsible for creating the images, pointing out that portraying someone in a coffin does not mean that they have died.

“As for being put in a coffin, how afraid are you of death? You will die one day. You make noise about being put in a coffin. Even if your image is put in a coffin, have you died? What is the problem? So even if you are afraid of death, death is a natural thing. It will come. It is part of life.

“Let us not kill and kidnap our children because of cartoons. Between Farah Maalim’s abuse and the cartoons, which is worse?” Gachagua posed.

His remarks come after President Ruto claimed that certain politicians were funding the youth creating images of him and other leaders in coffins.

Ruto warned the youth against being used by politicians in pushing the images on social media saying it was harmful to society and could adversely affect their own families.

“I want to ask the youth not to allow themselves to be misled by politicians who are paying them little money for them to create photos of leaders in coffins.”

“Today, you will put the leaders in the coffins, tomorrow you will make one for your parents and then you will go for your peers. After that, you will become killers,” said the Head of State.

Meanwhile, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed to take action against social media users creating AI images of politicians in coffins.

Also Read: President Ruto Breaks Silence Over Viral Coffin Images Shared On Social Media

