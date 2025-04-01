Gachagua Responds To Ruto Over Ksh10 Billion Demand Claim

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims by President William Ruto that he demanded Ksh10 billion to secure political support in the Mt. Kenya region.

In a statement on Monday, March 31, Gachagua accused the President of lying to the people of Mt Kenya.

“I am now more convinced than ever before that pathological lying is a mental disorder. The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and the failure of a leader to put his team together to harmonize their lies. I weep for my Country, Kenya,” said Gachagua.

His statement came after the President claimed that the former DP had threatened to make him a term president.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, Ruto also said Gachagua blackmailed him and asked for Sh10 billion to allegedly help Ruto shore up support for him in Mt Kenya region.

” I sat down with Gachagua and told him, my friend, stop these fights. He came to me and said he would make me one-term president and asked for Sh10 billion to go and prepare Mt Kenya for me,” Ruto said.

“I told him that if I would only serve for one term then there is no problem. I told him if he is the one who decides who will serve how many terms then he was at liberty to make that decision.”

The President also revealed that after they assumed office in 2022, Gachagua started political battles with individuals holding minor roles in government, including blogger Dennis Itumbi and his personal assistant Farouk Kibet.

“Gachagua started having cases with, among others, blogger Dennis Itumbi, Farouk Kibet, and MPs Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah. I had to ask him, ‘You are a Deputy President; why are you fighting with people holding small roles? ‘” Ruto revealed.

